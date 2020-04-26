Rajasthan HC Court Master Tests Positive for Covid-19, Court Closed Down Till May 3
The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for COVID-19.
File Photo of Rajasthan High Court. For representation purposes only.
In a statement, the high court said it shall remain closed till May 3 and no matters, except only immensely urgent matter, will heard.
The concerned judge, to whose court the official was attached, however, tested negative for the infection.
The notification to this effect has been issued today on April 25.
