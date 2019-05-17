English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan HC Seeks Govt Response over Rising Incidents of Rape in State
The court said the administration and the police have miserably failed in taking befitting and timely steps to curb these incidents.
File Photo of Rajasthan High Court
Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of rising rape incidents in Bharatpur and Jhalawar districts in the state and issued a notice to the state government seeking reply by May 27.
A division bench of justices Sandeep Mehta and Vinit Kumar Mathur, while expressing concern over an abrupt spurt in such cases, said the administration and the police have miserably failed in taking befitting and timely steps to curb these incidents.
"It appears that the administration and the police have turned incapable. There are the reports of rape one after another in the state. It is a matter of huge concern," the bench commented.
Two fresh incidents were reported on Thursday wherein a minor girl was gangraped in Bharatpur's Rudawal village when she was alone at her home, while another woman was raped by seven people when she was out to answer nature's call in Jhalawar's Ratlai village on Monday.
