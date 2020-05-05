Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

Rajasthan HC Stays FIR against BJP Chief JP Nadda in Connection with Amit Malviya's Tweet against Rahul Gandhi

JP Nadda had moved the High Court, seeking the quashing of the FIR and stating that he had no role in the Malviya's tweet.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 11:22 PM IST
J P Nadda
File photo of JP Nadda.(Image: Reuters)

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday stayed an FIR lodged against national BJP president J P Nadda in connection with a tweet by the party's IT department incharge Amit Malviya against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The complaint was lodged by a Hanumangarh Congress worker, Manoj Kumar Saini, terming the tweet disparaging.

In his tweet Malviya had said, "Sonia Gandhi claims Bhilwara tested 22 lakh people due to Rahul's warning! Wherever there is Rahul, can exaggeration and maths blunder be behind?"

Nadda had moved the High Court, seeking the quashing of the FIR and stating that he had no role in the Malviya's tweet.

Accepting the argument, Justice P S Bhati observed, "The court prima facie finds that the tweet had been made by Amit Malviya and the petitioner (Nadda) had no role in tweeting the information in question."

The court directed the Hanumangarh police that the effect and operation of the FIR along with entire proceedings pursuant thereto shall remain stayed.

The court also issued a notice to the Congress worker and the state government, to whom Nadda made a party in the case, seeking a reply in six weeks.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

