Rajasthan HC Strikes Down Act Providing 'Extra Facilities' to Former Chief Ministers
The judgment, on the petition filed by senior journalists Milap Chand Dandiaya and Vijay Bhandari, was pronounced by the bench headed by Chief Justice S Ravindra Bhat.
Representative image.
Jaipur: A division bench of Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday struck down the Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries (Amendment) Act 2017 which provided "extra facilities" to former chief ministers including lifelong government accommodation.
The amendment act had modified the Rajasthan Ministers' Salary Act 1956.
