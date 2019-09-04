Take the pledge to vote

Rajasthan HC Strikes Down Act Providing 'Extra Facilities' to Former Chief Ministers

The judgment, on the petition filed by senior journalists Milap Chand Dandiaya and Vijay Bhandari, was pronounced by the bench headed by Chief Justice S Ravindra Bhat.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 11:27 PM IST
Rajasthan HC Strikes Down Act Providing 'Extra Facilities' to Former Chief Ministers
Representative image.
Jaipur: A division bench of Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday struck down the Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries (Amendment) Act 2017 which provided "extra facilities" to former chief ministers including lifelong government accommodation.

The judgment, on the petition filed by senior journalists Milap Chand Dandiaya and Vijay Bhandari, was pronounced by the bench headed by Chief Justice S Ravindra Bhat.

The amendment act had modified the Rajasthan Ministers' Salary Act 1956.

