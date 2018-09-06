English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Headmaster Exam 2018 Question Papers out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now
RPSC aims to recruit 1200 candidates for the post of Head Masters for which it had organized the first stage written examination on 2nd September 2018 in two sessions viz Morning 9am to 12noon and Forenoon 2pm to 5pm.
(Image: News18.com)
Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018 Question Papers for the written examination conducted on 2nd September 2018 have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC aims to recruit 1200 candidates for the post of Head Masters for which it had organized the first stage written examination on 2nd September 2018 in two sessions viz Morning 9am to 12noon and Forenoon 2pm to 5pm. Candidates who’d appeared for the same can now follow the instructions below and download Question Papers:
How to download Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018 Question Papers?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Under ‘News and Events’ tab, click on
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Images/New.gif
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Images/New.gif 05/09/2018 - Question Paper for Headmaster (Secondary School) - 2018 (Paper - II)
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Images/New.gif
https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Images/New.gif 05/09/2018 - Question Paper for Headmaster (Secondary School) - 2018 (Paper - I)
Step 3 – Download the pdf and save it
Both the Papers comprised of 150 Multiple Choice Questions in OMR format and carried total 300 marks. Candidates were given 3 hours to attempt each paper viz Paper-I and Paper-II.
It is likely that RPSC will shortly release the Answer Keys for both the papers on its official website. Stay Tuned!
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
