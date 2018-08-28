English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018: Admit Card Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Exam on September 2
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC is scheduled to organize the written examination for the recruitment of 1200 Head Masters on 2nd September 2018 in two sessions viz Morning 9am to 12noon and Forenoon 2pm to 5pm. Candidates who’ve applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ link given on the left hand side of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on Headmaster (Secondary School) – 2018 (Secondary Education Department)
Step 4 – Click on ‘Get Admit Card’
Step 5 – Select Exam, enter Application Number, Date of Birth, Captcha code and click on Get Admit Card
Step 6 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet
RPSC is organizing the Written Exam for Headmasters at examination centers in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur. The Admit Card will bear exact details of the time and venue of the examination center allotted to individuals.
Also Watch
RPSC is scheduled to organize the written examination for the recruitment of 1200 Head Masters on 2nd September 2018 in two sessions viz Morning 9am to 12noon and Forenoon 2pm to 5pm. Candidates who’ve applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to download Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ link given on the left hand side of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on Headmaster (Secondary School) – 2018 (Secondary Education Department)
Step 4 – Click on ‘Get Admit Card’
Step 5 – Select Exam, enter Application Number, Date of Birth, Captcha code and click on Get Admit Card
Step 6 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet
RPSC is organizing the Written Exam for Headmasters at examination centers in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur. The Admit Card will bear exact details of the time and venue of the examination center allotted to individuals.
Also Watch
-
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Enjoys a Bike Ride While Shooting With the Stars in Shimla
- Sunny Deol on Nepotism: Weak People Not Able to Do Anything Say Such Things in Frustration
- Google For India 2018: Google.org Pledges US Dollars One Million For Relief Work in Kerala And Karnataka
- US Open: Serena Williams Gets Warm Welcome and Win in Flushing Meadows Return
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...