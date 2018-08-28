GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018: Admit Card Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Exam on September 2

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 28, 2018, 4:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018: Admit Card Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Exam on September 2
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC is scheduled to organize the written examination for the recruitment of 1200 Head Masters on 2nd September 2018 in two sessions viz Morning 9am to 12noon and Forenoon 2pm to 5pm. Candidates who’ve applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:

How to download Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ link given on the left hand side of the homepage

Step 3 – Click on Headmaster (Secondary School) – 2018 (Secondary Education Department)

Step 4 – Click on ‘Get Admit Card’

Step 5 – Select Exam, enter Application Number, Date of Birth, Captcha code and click on Get Admit Card

Step 6 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet

RPSC is organizing the Written Exam for Headmasters at examination centers in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur. The Admit Card will bear exact details of the time and venue of the examination center allotted to individuals.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 8
    gold
  • 16
    SILVER
  • 21
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 45
Loading...