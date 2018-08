Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018: Admit Card Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Exam on September 2

Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.RPSC is scheduled to organize the written examination for the recruitment of 1200 Head Masters on 2nd September 2018 in two sessions viz Morning 9am to 12noon and Forenoon 2pm to 5pm. Candidates who’ve applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card’ link given on the left hand side of the homepageStep 3 – Click on Headmaster (Secondary School) – 2018 (Secondary Education Department)Step 4 – Click on ‘Get Admit Card’Step 5 – Select Exam, enter Application Number, Date of Birth, Captcha code and click on Get Admit CardStep 6 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet RPSC is organizing the Written Exam for Headmasters at examination centers in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur. The Admit Card will bear exact details of the time and venue of the examination center allotted to individuals.