Rajasthan Health Centre Staff Performs Autopsies on Roadside, Says No Mortuary for 100 km

The staff at a government health centre carried out autopsies on the roadside on two women, an act caught on video that has led local administration to order a probe.The post-mortem on the women, who were electrocuted, was performed outside the Gadara Road community health centre on Wednesday as there are no mortuaries nearby, the staff has claimed.A video on social media shows a man sitting outside a building, apparently performing the procedure on two bodies. There is green screen, but the bodies can still be seen.There is no mortuary on the 100-km stretch between Barmer and Gadara Road. Following a request by the police and the family members, the autopsies were performed on humanitarian grounds, Barmer Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Kamlesh Choudhary said.He said the post-mortem protocol was followed.Raja Devi (55) and her daughter-in-law Maya Kanwar (30) were electrocuted when they came in contact with a live wire while drying clothes. Their bodies were brought to the health centre on Tuesday.Raja Devi's husband Padam Singh was injured and referred to Jodhpur for treatment.