Rajasthan Health Centre Staff Performs Autopsies on Roadside, Says No Mortuary for 100 km
A video on social media shows a man sitting outside a building, apparently performing the procedure on two bodies.
Raja Devi (55) and her daughter-in-law Maya Kanwar (30) were electrocuted when they came in contact with a live wire while drying clothes. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Barmer: The staff at a government health centre carried out autopsies on the roadside on two women, an act caught on video that has led local administration to order a probe.
The post-mortem on the women, who were electrocuted, was performed outside the Gadara Road community health centre on Wednesday as there are no mortuaries nearby, the staff has claimed.
A video on social media shows a man sitting outside a building, apparently performing the procedure on two bodies. There is green screen, but the bodies can still be seen.
There is no mortuary on the 100-km stretch between Barmer and Gadara Road. Following a request by the police and the family members, the autopsies were performed on humanitarian grounds, Barmer Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Kamlesh Choudhary said.
He said the post-mortem protocol was followed.
Raja Devi (55) and her daughter-in-law Maya Kanwar (30) were electrocuted when they came in contact with a live wire while drying clothes. Their bodies were brought to the health centre on Tuesday.
Raja Devi's husband Padam Singh was injured and referred to Jodhpur for treatment.
