Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma Tests Positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma

In a tweet, the minister said he got tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive. He asked all those who came in his contact to isolate themselves and get their tests done.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished Sharma a speedy recovery.

A total of 2,43,936 people have tested positive while 2163 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far.The number of active cases is 23,190.

