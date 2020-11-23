Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma Tests Positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus .

In a tweet, the minister said he got tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive. He asked all those who came in his contact to isolate themselves and get their tests done.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished Sharma a speedy recovery.

A total of 2,43,936 people have tested positive while 2163 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far.The number of active cases is 23,190.

.