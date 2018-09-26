English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2018: 48 District Judge Posts, Apply Before 10th October 2018
The applicant must possess Bachelor of Law (Professional) from a recognized Law University in India as recognized under the Advocates Act, 1961.
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 48 Additional District and Sessions Judge vacancies has begun today on the official website of Rajasthan High Court.
The applicant must possess Bachelor of Law (Professional) from a recognized Law University in India as recognized under the Advocates Act, 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their application on or before 10th October 2018.
How to apply for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2018 for District Judge?
Step 1 – Visit the official website -http://164.100.222.238/hcraj/index.php
Step 2 – Click on the Recruitment tab
Step 3 – Click on District Judge Cadre, 2018
Step 4 – Click on Online Application Portal
Step 5 – Click on Additional District and Sessions Judge,2018
Step 6 – Click on Apply Online and select Direct Recruitment or Limited Competitive Examination Recruitment
Step 7 – Enter Sr. Number and Date of Birth and Login
Step 8 – Complete the application process and print application for further perusal
Direct Link - http://164.100.222.238/hcraj/djrecruitment-2018.php
Official Advertisement: 164.100.222.238/hcraj/recruitment/INSTRUCTIONS-djc-2018_DR.pdf
