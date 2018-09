Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2018: 48 District Judge Posts, Apply Before 10th October 2018

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 48 Additional District and Sessions Judge vacancies has begun today on the official website of Rajasthan High Court.The applicant must possess Bachelor of Law (Professional) from a recognized Law University in India as recognized under the Advocates Act, 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their application on or before 10th October 2018.How to apply for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2018 for District Judge?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://164.100.222.238/hcraj/index.php Step 2 – Click on the Recruitment tabStep 3 – Click on District Judge Cadre, 2018Step 4 – Click on Online Application PortalStep 5 – Click on Additional District and Sessions Judge,2018Step 6 – Click on Apply Online and select Direct Recruitment or Limited Competitive Examination RecruitmentStep 7 – Enter Sr. Number and Date of Birth and LoginStep 8 – Complete the application process and print application for further perusalDirect Link - http://164.100.222.238/hcraj/djrecruitment-2018.php Official Advertisement: 164.100.222.238/hcraj/recruitment/INSTRUCTIONS-djc-2018_DR.pdf