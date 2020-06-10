Rajasthan Imposes Restrictions on Inter-state Movement of People in View of Covid-19 Surge

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday imposed restrictions on the movement of people at its state borders because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

No person will be allowed to enter Rajasthan without a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the state government or leave without a pass, Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, M L Lather said in an order.

In its initial order, the Rajasthan government had said borders were being "sealed". In a subsequent order, it revised the term to say the movement of people at the inter-state borders would be "regulated".

However, the orders, both in Hindi, carried the same provisions.

Directions have been issued to all range IGs, SPs, commissioners and deputy commissioners in this regard and the arrangements would be in place for the next seven days, Lather said.

The DGP said passes would be issued only in cases of emergencies like hospitalisation or death of a family member or a relative.

Rajasthan shares borders with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat.

In his order, Lather directed the officials to put up check posts along the state borders with immediate effect.

Apart from inter-state routes, check posts will also be put up at railway stations and airports to check movement of people who do not have passes, the order said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 11,368, with 123 fresh infections reported on Wednesday morning.

The state reported 369 cases on Tuesday, its highest single-day spike so far.

Till date, Rajasthan has reported 256 COVID-19 fatalities.