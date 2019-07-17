Take the pledge to vote

Rajasthan ITI Merit List 2019 Released at dte.rajasthan.gov.in. Steps to Check

The Directorate of Training Rajasthan has published the Rajasthan ITI Merit List 2019 the first-year engineering admission on July 17 at dte.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated:July 17, 2019, 6:48 PM IST
Rajasthan ITI Merit List 2019 Released at dte.rajasthan.gov.in. Steps to Check
Image for representation.
The Directorate of Training Rajasthan has published the Rajasthan ITI Merit List 2019 for the first year engineering admission on July 17. The Provisional Merit List for Rajasthan ITI was released on its official website at dte.rajasthan.gov.in. All the candidates who have applied for engineering admission at Rajasthan ITI first year are advised to check the official website for the Rajasthan ITI Merit List 2019, Rajasthan ITI Result 2019.

The selection of the candidates in ITI Rajasthan is purely based on the merit list released by the government and the marks obtained by the candidate in the qualifying exam. The eligibility criteria for applying to Rajasthan ITI 2019 were to pass the Class 12th exam, or senior secondary exam, from the state-recognized board.

Steps to check Rajasthan ITI 2019 provisional merit list:

Students can check their result for First-Year Engineering Tentative List ITI Rajasthan by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the directorate of training Rajasthan at dte.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Rajasthan ITI Provisional merit list 2019”

Step 3: Download the list and check for your name on the list

Step 4: Download the result for further use and take a printout if necessary.

The candidates who have made their name in the 2019 merit list for ITI Rajasthan will have to report to the institute for the document verification process. The documents required for the verification purpose include Class 10th mark sheet and certificate, proof of Date of Birth, caste certificate, domicile certificate etc. Documents will be verified before the admission grant.

