1-min read

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam 2018: 670 Jail Prahari Posts, Apply before 16th August 2018

Vacancies for the post of Jail Prahari (Jail Warder) has begun on the official website of Rajasthan Jail Department, Jaipur.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 27, 2018, 5:04 PM IST
Representational image (Reuters)
Rajasthan Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam 2018 application process to fill 670 vacancies for the post of Jail Prahari (Jail Warder) has begun on the official website of Rajasthan Jail Department, Jaipur - jailprahariraj2018.in.

Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 16th August 2018, 11:55 PM, as stated in the official notificiation. Candidates can follow the instructions below apply online now:

How to apply for Rajasthan Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jailprahariraj2018.in/
Step 2 – Click on Register tab given at the top right side of the homepage
Step 3 – Register yourself
Step 4 – Login with your registration credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST Category – Rs.400

Rajasthan Jail Department Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Jail Prahari (Jail Warder) Posts: 670
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying https://drive.google.com/file/d/15CxfpaqMgJviINmHQ3sL0TTHHAJM_umL/view

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 26 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.12,800.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and Physical Eligibility Test.

Important Dates:
Last date for submission of online application – 16th August 2018
Date of Written Examination – September-October 2018

