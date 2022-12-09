CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » 4 Dead, Several Injured in Cylinder Explosion at Wedding Function in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
1-MIN READ

4 Dead, Several Injured in Cylinder Explosion at Wedding Function in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 10:07 IST

Jodhpur, India

District collector said 60 were injured in the incident. (File rep image)

District collector said 60 were injured in the incident. (File rep image)

The fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion during a wedding function in Bhungra village of Jodhpur

At least four people have lost their lives and several others were injured in a fire triggered by cylinder explosion at a wedding function in a village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Friday.

The fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion during a wedding function in Bhungra village of Jodhpur.

District Collector Himanshu Gupta earlier informed that 42 people out of the 60 injured were referred to MGH hospital. “It’s a very serious accident. 42 people out of the 60 injured were referred to MGH hospital. Treatment is going on,” news agency ANI quoted Gupta as saying.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 09, 2022, 10:07 IST
last updated:December 09, 2022, 10:07 IST