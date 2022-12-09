4 Dead, Several Injured in Cylinder Explosion at Wedding Function in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

At least four people have lost their lives and several others were injured in a fire triggered by cylinder explosion at a wedding function in a village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Friday.

The fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion during a wedding function in Bhungra village of Jodhpur.

District Collector Himanshu Gupta earlier informed that 42 people out of the 60 injured were referred to MGH hospital. “It’s a very serious accident. 42 people out of the 60 injured were referred to MGH hospital. Treatment is going on,” news agency ANI quoted Gupta as saying.

