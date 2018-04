Rajasthan Local Self Government Recruitment 2018: 21136 Sweeper/Safai Karamchari Posts, Apply before 15th May 2018

Rajasthan Local Self Government Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 21136 vacancies for the post of Sweepers or Safai Karamchari has been released by the Local Self Government Department, Government of Rajasthan on its official website – lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in. The LSG is inviting applications via Advertisement No: SMI/DLB/18/548-1/2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 15May 2018, 5PM by following the instructions below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2 – Under News tab, click on Sweeper Appointment Application Form 2018 Step 3 – Download the application formStep 4 – Fill the application form and send it to the below mentioned address along with document listed in the official advertisement and a postal order or demand draft of Rs.100 application Fee:“Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the concerned Municipality /Local Body”Official Advertisement: http://lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/raj/udh/lsgs/lsg-jaipur/pdf/add.pdf The applicant must be a domicile of Rajasthan State.S/he must possess 1 year experience as Sweeper in Municipality/Local Authority/State Govt/Govt Departments/Semi Government Departments.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 Years as on 1January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement.The applications of the candidates will be verified and then verified candidates will be selected via Lottery system.