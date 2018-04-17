GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajasthan Local Self Government Recruitment 2018: 21136 Sweeper/Safai Karamchari Posts, Apply before 15th May 2018

The applications of the candidates will be verified and then verified candidates will be selected via Lottery system.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 17, 2018, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Local Self Government Recruitment 2018: 21136 Sweeper/Safai Karamchari Posts, Apply before 15th May 2018
Screengrab
Rajasthan Local Self Government Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 21136 vacancies for the post of Sweepers or Safai Karamchari has been released by the Local Self Government Department, Government of Rajasthan on its official website – lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in. The LSG is inviting applications via Advertisement No: SMI/DLB/18/548-1/2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 15th May 2018, 5PM by following the instructions below:

How to apply for Urban Local Bodies Rajasthan Recruitment 2018 for Sweepers?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2 – Under News tab, click on Sweeper Appointment Application Form 2018

Step 3 – Download the application form

Step 4 – Fill the application form and send it to the below mentioned address along with document listed in the official advertisement and a postal order or demand draft of Rs.100 application Fee:

“Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the concerned Municipality /Local Body”

Official Advertisement: http://lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in/content/dam/raj/udh/lsgs/lsg-jaipur/pdf/add.pdf

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a domicile of Rajasthan State.
S/he must possess 1 year experience as Sweeper in Municipality/Local Authority/State Govt/Govt Departments/Semi Government Departments.

Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 Years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisement.

Selection Process:
The applications of the candidates will be verified and then verified candidates will be selected via Lottery system.

 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

Recommended For You