INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan Man Abducted, Beaten up and Forced to Drink Urine, Video Goes Viral

Representative image. (PTI)

Representative image. (PTI)

Kaluram Dewasi, in his 20s, lodged a complaint with the police that six people abducted, thrashed and forced him to drink urine on Monday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
Share this:

A young man was allegedly abducted, beaten up and forced to drink urine by a group of people in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Tuesday, adding that five persons have been arrested and a minor has been detained in connection with the incident.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Kaluram Dewasi, in his 20s, lodged a complaint with the police that six people abducted him, thrashed and forced to drink urine on Monday.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, the police said.

Five persons -- identified as Lakshman, Jawanaram, Bheemaram, Navram alias Naveen, and Dargaram -- have been arrested based on the complaint, Sumerpur police station SHO Ravindra Singh said, adding that a minor has also been detained.

It was being claimed on the social media that Dewasi's love affair led to the assault, but there was no immediate confirmation from any authority.


Share this:
Next Story
Loading