Rajasthan Man Abducted, Beaten up and Forced to Drink Urine, Video Goes Viral

A young man was allegedly abducted, beaten up and forced to drink urine by a group of people in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Tuesday, adding that five persons have been arrested and a minor has been detained in connection with the incident.



A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Kaluram Dewasi, in his 20s, lodged a complaint with the police that six people abducted him, thrashed and forced to drink urine on Monday.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, the police said.

Five persons -- identified as Lakshman, Jawanaram, Bheemaram, Navram alias Naveen, and Dargaram -- have been arrested based on the complaint, Sumerpur police station SHO Ravindra Singh said, adding that a minor has also been detained.

It was being claimed on the social media that Dewasi's love affair led to the assault, but there was no immediate confirmation from any authority.





