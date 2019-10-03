Rajasthan Man Accused of Domestic Abuse Booked for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife Over Carrom Board
It is the fifth case of triple talaq in the Kota region since the enactment of the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act.
Kota: A man in Rajasthan's Baran district was booked for allegedly divorcing his wife through the outlawed practice of triple talaq on Wednesday.
The case came to light after 24-year-old Shabroonnisha filed a complaint at a police station, alleging that her husband gave her instant divorce because she refused to take a carrom board from him for their son, the police said. She currently lives with her parents after filing a domestic violence case against her husband Shakil Ahmed.
Shakil, while returning home from the court, had stopped Shabroonnisha on the way and offered the carrom board for their son, who lives with the mother. When Shabroonnisha refused, Ahmed, in a fit of rage, pronounced talaq on her thrice, said Station House Officer, Anta police station, Roop Singh.
On July 30, Parliament had approved a legislation criminalising the practice of triple talaq, which allows a man to divorce his wife by repeating the word "talaq" three times.
Singh said Ahmed was booked under the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act, 2019, but he was not arrested. An investigation in the case is going on, the SHO said.
It is the fifth case of triple talaq in the Kota region since the enactment of the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act. Three cases of triple talaq were registered in two police stations of Kota city in August, while one was registered in Sunel police station of Jhalawar district.
