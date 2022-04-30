Rajasthan Man Allegedly Gets Wife Gangraped by Relatives, Uploads Video to YouTube for Dowry

A man in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur allegedly got his wife gang raped by his relatives after her family failed to pay him a dowry of Rs 1.5 lakh. He allegedly filmed the video of the gang rape and uploaded it on a media platform.

The husband allegedly told his wife that he would get the dowry money by uploading her sexual abuse video from YouTube. The survivor has filed a case of sexual abuse against the husband and two of his relatives.

“A woman has filed a case of rape in which her husband and two relatives are involved. There is talk that a pornographic video was uploaded to YouTube. At the moment, it is yet to be confirmed,” Daulat Sahu, Station House Officer, Kaman Police Station, Bharatpur, was quoted by India Today as saying.

The survivor said her in-laws were harassing her for not giving dowry and made their relatives rape her. They also filmed the incident and uploaded those videos on YouTube, as per her statement to the police.

“One of the accused brought me to Kaman five days ago and raped me. Following this, I raised an alarm, ran away from there and went to my house,” the survivor said.

The two of them had reportedly got married in Haryana in 2019. Since then, the wife’s in-laws had been harassing her about dowry. Due to this, she had returned to her parents’ house. But, the husband had lured her and taken her back to his home.

Upon returning, the husband called two of his relatives home. He told the relative to gang rape the victim in front of him and recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

