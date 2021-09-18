Rajasthan: Man Dumps 4 Minor Daughters into Water Tank, Attempts Suicide

A 30-year-old man attempted suicide after dumping his four minor daughters in a water tank here Saturday, police said, adding all the girls have drowned. The incident took place in Poshala village around 1 pm when Purkha Ram administered poison to his daughters — Ziyo (9), Noji (seven), Hina (three) and one-and-half-year-old Lasi.

He threw them in a 13-feet deep water tank outside his house and then he plunged into it, said Station House Officer (SHO) Omprakash. His neighbours spotted him jumping and they informed the police, the officer said.

All the four girls drowned in the tank. Their bodies were shifted to the mortuary at a nearby hospital while Purkha Ram was admitted to the district hospital. The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem, he said. Primary investigation revealed that he was distressed as his wife died due to Covid about five months ago.

He wanted to marry his sister-in-law so his daughters could have a mother but his in laws didn't agree, he said.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

