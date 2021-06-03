Rajasthan Man Kills Infant Son and Wife, Drags Her Body for Several Metres on Street

A man hacked his wife to death and then dragged her body on the street here, police said on Wednesday, adding that their infant son, who was injured in the attack, died at a hospital later.

In the incident that took place on Tuesday night in the Bhatapara area, the accused was identified as Sunil Valmiki (40) alias Pintu, they said.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Circle Officer (CO) Ram Kalyan told PTI that Valmiki surrendered at Rampura police station and confessed to the crime, leaving his wife"s body on the street.

Later, in a contradictory statement, Station House Officer (SHO) Hansraj Meena said he moved towards the station to confess but ran away.

“The accused did not surrender but absconded from the spot after (committing) the crime…efforts are underway to nab him," Meena said.

According to police, on Tuesday afternoon, the accused picked his wife Seema (35) and their nine-month-old son from her brother’s house. Their elder son, aged nine years, stayed back with his uncle and grandmother. The couple had an argument in the evening, the DSP said, adding the man attacked his wife with an axe.

The accused then dragged her body for 70 to 80 metres on the street, triggering panic among the people, the officer said. The infant son died during treatment at a hospital on Wednesday morning.

However, it was not clear how the infant suffered injuries, police said, adding the bodies of the woman and the child were sent for postmortem.

The man, a daily wager, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Seema and Sunil got married around 15 years ago and had two sons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here