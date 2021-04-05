Rajasthan Man ‘Purchases’ Bride for 3 lakh, She Runs Away After 13 Days of Marriage

A woman, who was allegedly “bought” for Rs 3 lakh for marriage by a man from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, has run away after 13 days of staying with the man.

Narayan Singh Gurjar, a resident of the Nagla Madar village under the Bayana police station in Bharatpur district, in his complaint to the police alleged that the marriage was solemnised after paying money to the father of the bride through a middleman. But his wife, who belonged to the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, ran away after 13 days of marriage.

In his complaint, filed at the Bayana police station, the husband said Hari Singh Gurjar, a resident of Bhagatpura village in Dholpur district, was his acquaintance. He came to his house with a marriage proposal on March 6 of Sunita, sister of Ramdhan Gurjar, a resident of the Ghatigaon area in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. He also asked for Rs 3 lakh to solemnise the marriage.

According to Narayan, he agreed to pay the money. After that, around 5 pm on March 9, Hari visited his house with Sunita and her two brothers. The marriage was solemnised at his home after paying the money.

Narayan told the police that on March 22 morning his wife Sunita was alone at home. He went out and on returning found his wife missing. When he asked the middleman and the brothers of Sunita, they brushed the issue aside, saying they were not responsible for her after the marriage, the husband added.