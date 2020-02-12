Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajasthan Man Sentenced to Life in Jail for Repeatedly Raping His 7-year-old Daughter

The court held the man guilty of repeatedly raping his daughter on the basis of deposition by his mother that her son had committed a 'disgusting and shameful crime' and she no longer wanted to hear his name.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 10:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajasthan Man Sentenced to Life in Jail for Repeatedly Raping His 7-year-old Daughter
Image for representation.

Kota: A man was on Wednesday sentenced to life in jail till his death by a special POCSO court in Jhalawar near here for raping his seven-year-old, motherless daughter repeatedly.

POCSO Court's Special Judge Aneesh Dadhich held the man guilty of repeatedly raping his daughter on the basis of deposition by his mother that her son had committed a "disgusting and shameful crime" and she no longer wanted to hear his name.

After convicting the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict, Public Prosecutor Lalchand Meena said.

The case against the man, whose wife had died years ago leaving her two-month-old daughter in his custody, was lodged in December 2017, when the hapless child first revealed her ordeal to an Anganwadi worker.

She used to go to an Anganwadi centre for her pre primary classes, said Meena.

The Anganwadi worker in turn, informed the matter to the state's Child Welfare Committee, which reported the matter to the police after the child repeated her story to the CWC members during counselling.

Following the startling revelations, the CWC members rescued the child from her father's custody and lodged a complaint against the child's father with Mahila Police station on December 1, 2017, he added.

During the trial of the case, the court examined 26 witnesses, including the child's grandmother and 51 documents were produced before the court, said Meena.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram