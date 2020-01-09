Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajasthan Man, Six-year-old Son En Route to Hospital for Blood Transfusion Killed in Road Accident

The accident took place as Laturlal Kanjar was travelling to a hospital for a blood transfusion for his six-year-old child who suffers from thalassemia, a blood disorder.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 10:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajasthan Man, Six-year-old Son En Route to Hospital for Blood Transfusion Killed in Road Accident
Representative image.

Kota: A man and his six-year-old son en route to a hospital for a blood transfusion for the child were killed on Thursday when their motorcycle collided with a truck near Biriyakhedi village on the Kanwada-Bhawanimandi link road, police said.

The deceased were identified as Laturlal Kanjar (40), a resident of Nandikhedi village of Jhalawar district, and his son Prakesh, they said. The minor boy was suffering from thalassemia, a blood disorder involving lower than normal amounts of an oxygen-carrying protein, and required regular blood transfusions.

The motorcycle collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction around 11.30 am in the Jhalawar Sadar police station area, SHO Sanjay Kumar Meena said. The man was killed on the spot, while the six-year-old succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, he added.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident leaving the vehicle behind, Meena said. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem examinations, the SHO said, adding that a case was lodged and an investigation was underway, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram