Rajasthan Man Stabs Wife to Death in Kota Market, Now At Large

A Rajasthan man allegedly stabbed his wife to death while she was out shopping in Rajasthan’s Kota on Wednesday evening.

The area where the incident occurred comes under the jurisdiction of Dadabari police station. The accused has been identified as Irfan and the victim as 27-year-old Rijwana. According to police, the duo was married 11 years ago, but Rijwana was living with her sister for the last two years.

According to Kota Police, Irfan got in a verbal spat with Rijwana, who was out shopping with her niece. “During our probe, we learnt that Irfan was forcing Rijwana to return home. When she refused to return, the accused attacked her with a sharp weapon,” said Kota Police.

The police added that Irfan first attacked Rijwana’s neck and then stabbed her multiple times. “Rijwana’s 12-year-old niece, who was accompanying her to market, was also injured in the incident. The locals rushed Rijwana and her niece to the nearest medical hospital for treatment but the doctor declared her dead,” added Kota Police.

The victim’s body has been sent for autopsy and efforts are on to nab the accused.

“During the investigation, we learnt that Rijwana and Irfan used to live together at Vigyan Nagar,” said a police officer deployed at Dadabari police station.

The officer added that Rijwana, frustrated with regular physical and mental torture, left her husband around two years ago and started staying with her sister. “The accused had been trying to persuade his wife to return home promising of mending ways,” said police.

One of Rijwana’s relatives said, “Irfan used to get into a fight with Rijwana regularly before she left the house. After she started staying with her sister, her husband would regularly call and warn her of dire consequences if she did not return. A lot of time he’d stop her in the middle of the roads and start arguing for staying away from him.”

