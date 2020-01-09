Rajasthan Man with Rs 25 Lakh 'Suspicious' Cash Nabbed by CISF at Delhi Metro Station
Arjun Kumar, 25, a resident of Sirohi district in Rajasthan was nabbed by CISF personnel after frisking as his bag had huge cash that looked suspicious, police said.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A man from Rajasthan has been apprehended by CISF personnel with Rs 25 lakh 'suspicious' cash at a Delhi Metro station on Thursday, a senior official said.
The incident took place at the Okhla Vihar metrostation.
Arjun Kumar, 25, a resident of Sirohi district in Rajasthan was nabbed by CISF personnel after frisking as his bag had huge cash that looked suspicious, they said.
The passenger told the security personnel that he worked for a courier agency in Chandni Chowk area of the national capital and had collected Rs 25 lakh cash from businessmen of Nehru Place and Okhla Vihar localities, they said.
The Income-Tax Department has been handed over the case for further investigation and to ascertain if the money was genuine business collection or not, they added.
