Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajasthan, Manipur Only States to Have Passed Bills to Check on Lynching Cases After SC Directive

Union minister of state for home Nityananda Rai said the Centre, following a Supreme Court directive, has issued two advisories to state governments to check incidents of lynching.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajasthan, Manipur Only States to Have Passed Bills to Check on Lynching Cases After SC Directive
Representative Image.

New Delhi: Only Rajasthan and Manipur have passed bills on action to be taken against those involved in lynching but the legislations are yet to get the President's consent, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union minister of state for home Nityananda Rai said the Centre, following a Supreme Court directive, has issued two advisories to state governments to check incidents of lynching.

"In pursuance to the Hon'ble Supreme Court's judgment on July 17, 2018, two advisories -- on July 23, 2018, and September 25, 2018, were issued to the state governments and union territories administrations for taking measures to curb incidents of mob lynching in the country," he said replying to a written question.

On whether a number of states have enacted laws, making lynching a non-bailable offence and recommending life imprisonment for those involved in such violence, the minister said as per information available, two bills on the subject passed by state legislatures of Manipur and Rajasthan are reserved by the governor for consideration of the President have been received.

"The bills so received are examined in consultation with the concerned central ministries," he said.

Rai said the government through audio-visual media has also generated public awareness to curb the menace of lynching.

The government has also sensitised service providers to take steps to check the propagation of false news and rumours having potential to incite mob violence and lynching.

In its order, the Supreme Court had said the state governments shall designate a senior police officer, not below the rank of Superintendent of Police, as nodal officer in each district.

The state governments have to constitute a special task force so as to procure intelligence reports about the people who are likely to commit such crimes or who are involved in spreading hate speeches, provocative statements and fake news, it said.

The apex court had also said the state governments shall identify districts, sub-divisions and villages where instances of lynching and mob violence have

been reported in the recent past, say, in the last five years besides others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram