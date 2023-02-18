The two Muslim men, who were found charred to death in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani after cow vigilantes allegedly abducted them, were first beaten up by the accused and taken to a police station where they were asked to leave by officials, a report stated on Saturday.

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning.

In a statement on Friday night, the Rajasthan Police said Rinku Saini, 32, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana’s Nuh district, was arrested based on interrogation and technical analysis. Saini was among five workers of the Bajrang Dal — Anil, Srikant, Lokesh Singhla and Monu — named in the FIR by family members of the deceased.

The police identified Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the Gurugram district president of Bajrang Dal, as the key accused in the case. Manesar, who is among the four evading arrests in the case, had an attempt to murder case registered at Pataudi police station in Gurugram on February 7.

However, according to a NDTV report, Saini told investigators that the group had first severely injured the victims over the charge of cow smuggling and took them to the nearest police station in Haryana’s Firozpur Jhirka.

The cow vigilante group had wanted the police to take action against the duo. However, the officials everyone to leave after seeing the condition of the seeing the severely injured men, the report claimed.

After the two men died of severe injuries, the group hatched a plan to dispose of their bodies in Bhiwani, Haryana, some 200 km from the crime scene. Their bodies were taken on a Bolero SUV, doused in petrol and set alight.

The report quotes Rajasthan police and states that Monu Manesar was not involved in the kidnapping but had provided help to the group in the crime. Manesar, who has been at large since the case was filed, has released a video message claiming his innocence.

Officials said they have started the process of cancellation of his arms licence. DCP Manesar Manbir Singh told PTI that an arms licence is cancelled if the licence holder is booked for a heinous crime. “The process of cancellation of the arms license of Monu Manesar has started and it will be cancelled soon," he said.

Meanwhile, Saini, a taxi diver who had been involved with the cow vigilante group, was produced before a court in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Saturday. He was sent to five days police remand.

The police have claimed Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and five cases were registered against him at different police stations.

The last rites of the two, who were related to each other, were conducted on Friday after authorities announced a financial aid of Rs 20.5 lakh to each of the affected families. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the deceased’s family members and assured them all the accused would be arrested at the earliest.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that Harayan police are cooperating with Rajasthan and said those found guilty would not be spared.

Meanwhile, members of the Bajrang Dal in Bhiwani and other places held protests against the Rajasthan government over the registration of the case against Monu Manesar and demanded a CBI investigation into the matter.

The accused have been booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievously hurt after kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read all the Latest India News here