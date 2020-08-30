Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The minister in a tweet said he got himself tested after a few symptoms of the infection surfaced. "It is my request that those who came in my contact in past a few days get themselves tested," Khachariyawas tweeted.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished him speedy recovery. "Wishing my ministerial colleague Pratap Singh Khachariyawas ji speedy recovery from COVID19. May he get well soon," Gehlot tweeted.