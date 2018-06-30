English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajasthan Minister Slaps Another After Altercation Over Transfer of Teachers
The incident gave the opposition Congress ammo against the Raje government months before Assembly elections. Congress Pradesh Committee chief Sachin Pilot said the controversy had exposed the “true face” of the BJP and its ministers.
File photo of Rajasthan Health Minister Basundhara Bajiya (L) and State Education Minister (R).
New Delhi: In a major embarrassment for the Vasundhara Raje government, a Rajasthan minister ended up slapping a cabinet colleague on Friday following an altercation over the transfer of teachers in his constituency.
Minister of State for Health Banshidhar Bajiya had gone to meet Primary and Secondary Education Minister Vasudev Devnani at the latter’s residence on Friday morning to discuss the matter. An argument reportedly ensued when Bajiya accused Devnani of partiality while dealing with the transfers of some teachers in Khandela in Sikar district.
A fuming Bajiya allegedly slapped Devnani for refusing to agree to his demands, Hindustan Times reported.
As details of the embarrassing incident went viral, BJP Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna called the two ministers to the party office to resolve the matter. Khanna, however, refused to comment.
Dismissing the controversy, Bajiya told The Tribune that the row was “social media-generated”.
The incident gave the opposition Congress ammo against the Raje government months before Assembly elections. Congress Pradesh Committee chief Sachin Pilot said the controversy had exposed the “true face” of the BJP and its ministers.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
