Rajasthan Minister's Son Drags Man Out of Car, Thrashes Him, Video Goes Viral
In the footage, Raja, the son of minister of state for panchayati raj and rural development Dhan Singh Rawat, is seen overtaking a car and blocking the road before getting out of his SUV to attack the man.
Footage of the assault (ANI)
New Delhi: The son of a BJP lawmaker in Rajasthan was caught on tape thrashing a man who allegedly did not let him overtake.
According to the Hindustan Times, the incident happened on June 1 but the video went viral on Saturday.
In the footage, Raja, the son of minister of state for panchayati raj and rural development Dhan Singh Rawat, is seen overtaking a car and blocking the road before getting out of his SUV.
He opens the door of the car and slaps the driver before dragging him out and beating him up. Raja was accompanied by other men who also beat up the victim, identified as Neerav Upadhyay.
“I was going in my car on a one-way road. They didn't get side to overtake. We just had an argument. I don't want to file any case. They were seven-eight people,” said Upadhyay, as quoted by NDTV.
Banswara superintendent of police Kalu Ram Rawat said, “This matter is one month old and has been settled between the parties. We cannot take action as nobody has lodged a written or verbal complaint.”
