Rajasthan: Minor Raped For A Month In Captive, Gets Pregnant

Rajasthan Police arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl for a month after which the survivor became pregnant. The accused has been identified as Javed Khan, a resident of Sadalpur village of Haryana’s Hisar district. He used to visit the survivor’s village under the limits of Sidhmukh police station in Churu district of Rajasthan as he has a relative’s home in the same village, police said.

The accused kidnapped the 16-year-old girl on April 3 and the survivor’s father filed the missing complaint of the girl on April 8.

According to the police, the accused Javed first took the girl to Chhani in Haryana, then to Delhi and later Kishanganj in Bihar. The accused raped the girl daily by taking her hostage for a month. After the girl’s father lodged the complaint, the police launched an investigation and rescued the girl from Adampur Mandi in Haryana on May 12.

The girl has tested positive for COVID-19 and she was presented before the Churu Child Welfare Committee which sent her to Nari Niketan.

On June 4, a medical examination of the survivor was conducted at a hospital on Police’s pursuance. It came to light that girl was pregnant. Recently, she was produced before the court which ordered the health department officials for the abortion after having the consent of the girl and her parents.

Churu district of Rajasthan has been reporting incidents of rape against minors. Recently a class 10th girl was allegedly raped at a café. The accused in the case is at large and police officials are trying to nab the accused.

In February this year, the Police arrested two people including a juvenile were for allegedly gangraping a minor in the same district. The incident took place in the Sadarshahar police station area.

