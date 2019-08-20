Rajasthan on High Alert over Suspected Presence of Afghan Terror Threat
All district superintendents of police in the state have been asked to stay vigilant. Sketches of all the terrorists have also been released.
Representative image.
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police has sounded a high alert across the state after information was received that four terrorists have infiltrated into India along with an agent of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.
All district superintendents of police in the state have been asked to stay vigilant. Sketches of all the terrorists have also been released, a senior official said on Tuesday.
He said the high alert was issued after information was received that four terrorists have infiltrated into India on Afghan passports along with an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The official said police have been instructed to carry out intensive searches at hotels, dhabas, railway stations, bus stands and in congested areas. Apart from this, the movement of suspicious vehicles is also being monitored. Police personnel have been asked to remain fully alert and interrogate suspects, he said.
Sirohi Superintendent of Police Kalyanmal Meena said all police officers in the district have been asked to remain vigilant.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meet Dipesh, 18-Year-Old Dancer from Bengal Who's Trying to Put India on World Ballet Map
- New Zealand Cricketers Satterthwaite & Tahuhu Announce Pregnancy
- HS Prannoy Trumps Lin Dan to Enter Round 3 of World Badminton Championships
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review: Is There Nothing Missing in This Brilliant Android Phone?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ Prices Start Rs 69,990: All The Launch Offers