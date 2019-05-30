English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Open School Result 2019 Declared at education.rajasthan.gov.in. Check your Score Here
The RSOS 12th Result 2019 or RSOS Intermediate Result 2019 has been declared by the Rajasthan State Open School at education.rajasthan.gov.in
Image for representation.
Rajasthan Open School 12th Result 2019 | The Rajasthan Open School 12th Result 2019 was declared today, May 30 (Thursday). The RSOS 12th Result 2019, RSOS Intermediate Result 2019 was declared by the Rajasthan State Open School and published at education.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2019 was released by the state education minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotara for March-May session. The Rajasthan State Open School or RSOS conducts the examination twice in a year: October – November and March-May sessions.
Rajasthan Open School Result 2019 statistics:
Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2019 passing percentage for Arts is 88 %
Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2019 passing percentage for science is 92.88 %
Steps to check Rajasthan Open School 12th Result 2019
All exam takers can check their online result of Rajasthan State Open School class 12 examinations by following these steps-
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan State Open School- education.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on RSOS 12th Result 2019 tab
Step 3: On the new page, enter your Rajasthan Open School Examination 2019 roll number
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: The RSOS 12th Result 2019, RSOS Intermediate Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Step 6: Take a print out for future reference
