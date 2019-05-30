Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rajasthan Open School Result 2019 Declared at education.rajasthan.gov.in. Check your Score Here

The RSOS 12th Result 2019 or RSOS Intermediate Result 2019 has been declared by the Rajasthan State Open School at education.rajasthan.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Open School Result 2019 Declared at education.rajasthan.gov.in. Check your Score Here
Image for representation.
Loading...
Rajasthan Open School 12th Result 2019 | The Rajasthan Open School 12th Result 2019 was declared today, May 30 (Thursday). The RSOS 12th Result 2019, RSOS Intermediate Result 2019 was declared by the Rajasthan State Open School and published at education.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2019 was released by the state education minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotara for March-May session. The Rajasthan State Open School or RSOS conducts the examination twice in a year: October – November and March-May sessions.

Rajasthan Open School Result 2019 statistics:

Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2019 passing percentage for Arts is 88 %
Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2019 passing percentage for science is 92.88 %
Steps to check Rajasthan Open School 12th Result 2019

All exam takers can check their online result of Rajasthan State Open School class 12 examinations by following these steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan State Open School- education.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on RSOS 12th Result 2019 tab
Step 3: On the new page, enter your Rajasthan Open School Examination 2019 roll number
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: The RSOS 12th Result 2019, RSOS Intermediate Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Step 6: Take a print out for future reference

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram