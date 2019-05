Rajasthan Open School Result 2019 Declared at education.rajasthan.gov.in. Check your Score Here

The Rajasthan Open School 12th Result 2019 was declared today, May 30 (Thursday). The RSOS 12th Result 2019, RSOS Intermediate Result 2019 was declared by the Rajasthan State Open School and published at education.rajasthan.gov.in . The Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2019 was released by the state education minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotara for March-May session. The Rajasthan State Open School or RSOS conducts the examination twice in a year: October – November and March-May sessions.Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2019 passing percentage for Arts is 88 %Rajasthan RSOS 12th Result 2019 passing percentage for science is 92.88 %Steps to check Rajasthan Open School 12th Result 2019All exam takers can check their online result of Rajasthan State Open School class 12 examinations by following these steps-Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan State Open School- education.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2: Click on RSOS 12th Result 2019 tabStep 3: On the new page, enter your Rajasthan Open School Examination 2019 roll numberStep 4: Submit the detailsStep 5: The RSOS 12th Result 2019, RSOS Intermediate Result 2019 can be viewed and downloadedStep 6: Take a print out for future reference