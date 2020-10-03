Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: Second Phase Voting Begins

Jaipur: Polling for the second phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan, covering 1,028 gram panchayats in 21 districts, began Saturday morning. State Election Commission secretary Shyam Rajpurohit said the polling to elect panch and sarpanch began at 7.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm.

“The elections are being held as per guidelines related to COVID-19. Arrangements have been made to ensure social distancing and use of face masks,” he said, adding that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the polling. After the voting is over, counting of votes will take place.

There are 34.06 lakh voters in the gram panchayats where voting is taking place in the second phase. The first phase voting took place on September 28 in 947 gram panchayats.

The third phase polling will take place on October 6 and the fourth on October 10. In total, 3,848 gram panchayats will go to polls in the state in four phases.

