Rajasthan Partially Withdraws Order to Seal Borders, Minister Says Inter-state Bus Movement to Continue

After panic ensued at inter-state borders over Rajasthan government's order on sealing borders, the state partially withdrew its decision, allowing movement through its borders but with relevant permissions.

Rajasthan's Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyavas said that inter-state movement of buses would not be affected due to the move, which will last for seven days.

Previously, the Rajasthan government had sealed all state borders on Wednesday in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases. All movement to and from the state will be regulated. No person can enter Rajasthan without a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the state or leave without a pass, Director General Of Police, Law and Order, M L Lather said in an order.

Directions were issued to all range IGs, SPs, commissioners and deputy commissioners in this regard, officials said. They were asked to put up check posts along state borders with immediate effect and the arrangements would be in place for the next seven days.

Apart from inter-state routes, check posts will be put up at railway stations and airports as well, the order said.

District collectors and superintendents of police will be the authorities for issuing passes and only emergency cases like hospitalisation or death may be exempted, it said.

Rajasthan reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 256 as 123 fresh cases of the infection pushed the state's tally to 11,368. The death was reported in Jodhpur, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 40 were reported in Jaipur, 34 in Bharatpur, 11 in Sikar, nine in Jhunjhunu, five in Nagaur, three in Kota and two in Alwar, besides cases in other districts, they said.

Jaipur topped the COVID tally in the state with 2,500 cases and 118 deaths, followed by 1,944 cases and 26 deaths in Jodhpur.

There are 2,610 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 8,152 patients have been discharged after treatment, the officials said.