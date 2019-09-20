Rajasthan People Liking Congress Govt, Working in Mission Mode: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: As his party prepares for local body polls, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Thursday that people were liking the Congress government's working and that efforts will be made on war footing to implement the promises made in the election manifesto.

He said that the Congress' victory in the assembly elections last year was a result of the hardwork of the party workers in a challenging period of five years.

"We are working in a mission mode. People of the state gave the Congress mandate in (assembly) elections and they are liking the working of the government," he said.

The Pradesh Congress Committee chief said the party's focus was on upcoming local bodies elections and bypolls for two assembly seats, and exuded confidence of winning them.

He also said that a mechanism will be put in place in the PCC office for ministers to hold public hearing to redress the grievances of the people.

"As party president Sonia Gandhi said, we will make arrangement for public hearing by ministers at PCC office. They will sit and listen to people's problems," he said.

Pilot said that the party men worked hard in the last five years to ensure the party's victory in the election and their struggle and contribution cannot be forgotten.

After a party meeting here, Pilot said that the Congress will launch a membership drive in the coming days.

"Preparations for upcoming local bodies elections have been started for the elections to 52 local bodies of the state and bypoll for two assembly seats -- Mandawa and Khivsar. A special campaign will be launched for membership of the Congress Party, which will also include the online process," he told reporters after the meeting.

"It has been decided unanimously in the meeting that a conference of representatives of the State Congress Committee will be held on October 1, in which district president will also participate," he said.

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he informed that many programs will be organised from October 2 to October 9 at state, district and block level to commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Seminars, discussions and roadshows based on the life of Mahatma will be organised, he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that according to the budget announcement, the duration of the programs to be held to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi has been extended for one year.

Similarly, several programmes will be organised in the coming year to commemorate the 75th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, he said.

All India Congress Committee general secretary and Rajasthan incharge Avinash Pande said that in the context of membership campaign, all the Congressmen have to go door-to-door and connect the common man with the Congress party.

The meeting was attended by members of Council of Ministers, Vice Presidents of State Congress Committee and State Presidents of affiliated organisations.

