English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 Expected Soon, Check Centers Now at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Police Exam 2018 for the post of Constables is scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th July 2018 this month at various centers across the state.
Picture for representation.
Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 Notification has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Police - police.rajasthan.gov.in, as per which, the admit cards for Constable Exam 2018 will be released shortly on the official website.
Rajasthan Police Exam 2018 for the post of Constables is scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th July 2018 this month at various centers across the state. The facility to check the examination centers allocated to the applicants in various districts has been activated from 4th July 2018, 5:00PM onwards, last evening and applicants can check the same by following instructions below:
How to check Examination Centers?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Login with required credentials
Step 3 – Click on ‘Know your center district location’
Step 4 – Download the details and take a print out for further reference
The online application process for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2018 was started in May 2018 and ended on 14th June 2018 through which the Rajasthan Police aims to fill 13142 vacancies for Constable post. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Skill Test.
Also Watch
Rajasthan Police Exam 2018 for the post of Constables is scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th July 2018 this month at various centers across the state. The facility to check the examination centers allocated to the applicants in various districts has been activated from 4th July 2018, 5:00PM onwards, last evening and applicants can check the same by following instructions below:
How to check Examination Centers?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Login with required credentials
Step 3 – Click on ‘Know your center district location’
Step 4 – Download the details and take a print out for further reference
The online application process for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2018 was started in May 2018 and ended on 14th June 2018 through which the Rajasthan Police aims to fill 13142 vacancies for Constable post. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Skill Test.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
- Bollywood's Best Trio SRK, Kajol & Karan Johar May be Teaming Up Again; Deets Inside
- Dhadak: Ishaan's Madhu Finally Got a 'Pappi' from Janhvi's Parthavi But There's a Hilarious Twist; Video
- Khali the Killer: Sony Makes Major Gaffe by Uploading Entire Movie on YouTube Instead of Trailer
- A Migrating Stork Has Made a Polish Charity Pay a Phone Bill of Rs 1,82,870