1-min read

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 Expected Soon, Check Centers Now at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Exam 2018 for the post of Constables is scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th July 2018 this month at various centers across the state.

Partner Content

Updated:July 5, 2018, 11:13 AM IST
Picture for representation.
Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 Notification has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Police - police.rajasthan.gov.in, as per which, the admit cards for Constable Exam 2018 will be released shortly on the official website.

Rajasthan Police Exam 2018 for the post of Constables is scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th July 2018 this month at various centers across the state. The facility to check the examination centers allocated to the applicants in various districts has been activated from 4th July 2018, 5:00PM onwards, last evening and applicants can check the same by following instructions below:

How to check Examination Centers?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Login with required credentials
Step 3 – Click on ‘Know your center district location’
Step 4 – Download the details and take a print out for further reference

The online application process for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2018 was started in May 2018 and ended on 14th June 2018 through which the Rajasthan Police aims to fill 13142 vacancies for Constable post. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Skill Test.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
