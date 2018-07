Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 Released at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Now!

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 download link has been activated on the official website of Rajasthan Police - police.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Police Examination for the post of Constables is scheduled to be organized on 14th and 15th July 2018 and will be conducted in two shifts on each day in various centers across the state. The examination centers were already allocated to candidates in various districts on 4th July 2018. The applicants who had applied for this recruitment drive must visit the official website to download Admit Card by following the instructions given below:Visit the official website - http://police.rajasthan.gov.in/ Click on link – ‘Rajasthan Police Constables Recruitment 2018 – Download Admit Card’ on the home pageClick on ‘Get Admit Card’Select ‘Main Exam’ from the drop down listEnter details like ‘Application number, date of birth, enter the text and Click on get Admit CardDownload the Admit card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailgetadmitcardservlet The Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 examination is being conducted to fill 13,142 constable posts in the state. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Skill Test.