Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 to be Out Shortly at police.rajasthan.gov.in. How to Download

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 is expected to be out shortly today (July 10). The Rajasthan Police will release Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 on their official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in . The Rajasthan Police will conduct Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2018 on July 14 and 15.Aspiring candidates who have applied for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 examination should appear for the same on this Saturday and Sunday. The Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 examination is being conducted for recruitment of 13,142 constable posts.The direct link to download Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 shall be available once the admit cards are released. Candidates can also check their respective exam centre district location for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in Step 1 - Log on to police.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com Step 2 - Fill in using your SSO ID or username and password.Step 3 - Enter Captcha as it appears on the screenStep 4 - Now download your Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 and take a printout for further reference and carry it on the day of Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 examination.Approximately, 10 lakh candidates have applied to the constable examination this year.