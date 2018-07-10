English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 to be Out Shortly at police.rajasthan.gov.in. How to Download
The Rajasthan Police will release Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 on their official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in
Representative image.
Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 is expected to be out shortly today (July 10). The Rajasthan Police will release Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 on their official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Police will conduct Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2018 on July 14 and 15.
Aspiring candidates who have applied for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 examination should appear for the same on this Saturday and Sunday. The Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 examination is being conducted for recruitment of 13,142 constable posts.
The direct link to download Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 shall be available once the admit cards are released. Candidates can also check their respective exam centre district location for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.
How to Download Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018:
Step 1 - Log on to police.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com.
Step 2 - Fill in using your SSO ID or username and password.
Step 3 - Enter Captcha as it appears on the screen
Step 4 - Now download your Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 and take a printout for further reference and carry it on the day of Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 examination.
Approximately, 10 lakh candidates have applied to the constable examination this year.
Also Watch
Aspiring candidates who have applied for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 examination should appear for the same on this Saturday and Sunday. The Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 examination is being conducted for recruitment of 13,142 constable posts.
The direct link to download Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 shall be available once the admit cards are released. Candidates can also check their respective exam centre district location for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.
How to Download Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018:
Step 1 - Log on to police.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com.
Step 2 - Fill in using your SSO ID or username and password.
Step 3 - Enter Captcha as it appears on the screen
Step 4 - Now download your Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 and take a printout for further reference and carry it on the day of Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 examination.
Approximately, 10 lakh candidates have applied to the constable examination this year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Revealed! How Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez Really Feels About His Engagement to Hailey Baldwin
- Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar - Legendary Batsman Turns 69
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
- Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin in Romantic Post: I'll Always Put You First
- EXCLUSIVE | Rahane Unperturbed After Missing Out on White Ball Matches, Ready for England Tests