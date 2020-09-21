Rajasthan Police ASI Attacked In Jaipur By People Illegally Transporting Sand

Jaipur: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was attacked by more than a dozen people allegedly involved in illegal sand transportation in Chaksu area of the district on Monday. ASI Narendra Singh, who is posted in Phagi police station, was on patrolling duty with other police personnel when he spotted a dumper and signalled it to stop. The dumper driver did not obey, following which the team gave chase and intercepted the vehicle, police said.

“As soon as the dumper stopped in Chaksu area, around 15 people, who were travelling in other vehicles along with the dumper, surrounded the police team and attacked them, leaving the ASI injured,” they said. The attackers managed to flee, and a search is on to nab them, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor