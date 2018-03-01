GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2018 Released at rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com, Exams Start 7th March 2018

Rajasthan Police had released the notification for the recruitment of Police Constables in October 2017, last year and is scheduled to conduct the Computer Based Test from 7th March 2018 onwards.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 1, 2018, 1:40 PM IST
Screen Grab of Rajasthan Police Web Portal
Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan Police on its recruitment web portal – rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com. Rajasthan Police aims to fill 5390 vacancies for the post of Police Constable and Constable Driver in the state’s police department. It had released the notification for the recruitment of Police Constables in October 2017, last year and is scheduled to conduct the Computer Based Test from 7th March 2018 onwards. The examination will be held at exam centres in the cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Seekar, Ganganagar and Udaipur. Candidates who had enrolled for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:

How to download Rajasthan Police Recruitment Admit Card 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com/
Step 2 – Under Admit Card Sign in, enter your details viz SSO ID or Transaction Number or Application Number, along with your Date of Birth and click on Login
Step 3 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Candidates must read the instructions given on the Admit Card thoroughly and ascertain the date, time and venue of their examination. All candidates are required to carry a government issued photo id proof viz Aadhaar Card, e-Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License, Passport or PAN Card, on the exam day along with the Admit Card.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 - Exam Pattern

The Rajasthan Police Online Exam will comprise of Objective type questions that will carry 75 marks and will be divided into three sections viz
1. Reasoning and Logic;
2. General Knowledge, General Science and Current affairs;
3. History, Geography, Economy, Polity, Culture and Arts of Rajasthan.

The minimum cut off percentage for candidates belonging to General and OBC category is 40%, 30% for SC/ST candidates and 25% for candidates of Saharia category of Baran district.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
