English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Answer Key 2018 Available Till July 22, Raise Objections Now
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2018 was conducted on the 14th and 15th July 2018 to fill 13,142 constable posts in the state of Rajasthan.
Image for representation.
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Answer Key has been released today i.e. 20th July 2018 by the Rajasthan Police on its official website - police.rajasthan.gov.in.
The examination for the recruitment of Constables was conducted on the 14th and 15th July 2018 to fill 13,142 constable posts in the state of Rajasthan.
As per the official notification, the answer key link will be available on the official website till Sunday i.e. 22nd July 2018, 23:59 PM and candidates can download the same from the official website.
Candidates who wish to raise objections, can do so via the link provided on the official website.
How to check Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Answer Key 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link – ‘Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Objection Form will display
Step 4 – Enter details like Roll Number and Application Number
Step 5 – Click on Login
Step 6 – After Login, click on add button to raise objections if any
Step 7 – Download the same and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1451/56847/login.html
Candidates can read the official notice regarding the same in below mentioned url:
http://police.rajasthan.gov.in/NewsDetail.aspx?NewsId=55575
Also Watch
The examination for the recruitment of Constables was conducted on the 14th and 15th July 2018 to fill 13,142 constable posts in the state of Rajasthan.
As per the official notification, the answer key link will be available on the official website till Sunday i.e. 22nd July 2018, 23:59 PM and candidates can download the same from the official website.
Candidates who wish to raise objections, can do so via the link provided on the official website.
How to check Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Answer Key 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link – ‘Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Objection Form will display
Step 4 – Enter details like Roll Number and Application Number
Step 5 – Click on Login
Step 6 – After Login, click on add button to raise objections if any
Step 7 – Download the same and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1451/56847/login.html
Candidates can read the official notice regarding the same in below mentioned url:
http://police.rajasthan.gov.in/NewsDetail.aspx?NewsId=55575
Also Watch
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
- Reliance Jio Effect: Vodafone Doubles 4G Data Limit on Rs 199 Prepaid Plan
- Hyundai Kona SUV Iron Man Edition Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2018
- Munna Bhai 3: After Playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor to Replace Arshad Warsi as Circuit?
- WhatsApp Will Modify Content Verification Method Used in Mexican Elections For India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...