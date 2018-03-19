English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018 Postponed Amidst Impersonation of Thumbprints
The Rajasthan Police had invited applicants to fill 5390 vacancies for the post of Police Constable and Constable Driver in the state's police department.
(Representative image)
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018 second schedule that was planned to be held from 20th March 2018 to 31st March 2018 has been postponed by the Rajasthan Police.
As per an official press note released by the Rajasthan Police, over 20 men have been arrested so far for indulging in cheating and impersonation. Rajasthan's Special Operation Group (SOG) and district Police are further investigating the matter.
As per Umesh Mishra, Additional Director General (SOG), two main accused were exposed in a gang that impersonated thumb impressions of the registered candidates and pasted them on proxy candidates to appear in the exam by duping the Biometric Identification System.
"It was found that the gang made a thumbprint impression of the original candidate and pasted it on the thumb of the proxy who took the exam," stated the ADG. "It was also learnt that they used some oil to make the fake thumbprint last for at least one hour. Candidates managed to cheat the biometric attendance system," he added further.
Candidates can read the official press note for the adjournment of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018 at the URL mentioned below: http://www.rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com/PDF/PressNoteForRevisedExaminationSchedule.pdf
The Rajasthan Police had invited applicants to fill 5390 vacancies for the post of Police Constable and Constable Driver in the state's police department. The official notification was released in October 2017, last year and the Computer Based Tests were organized from 7th March 2018 onwards.
The examinations were held at exam centres in the cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Seekar, Ganganagar and Udaipur.
