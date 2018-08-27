GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018, Admit Card out for PST/PET at police.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Now

Contributor Content

Updated:August 27, 2018, 10:19 AM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018 and Admit Card for PST/PET have been released by the Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board on its official website – police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police aims to fill 13,142 vacancies for the post of Constable for TSP and Non-TSP areas via this recruitment drive. Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can follow the instructions below to check their result and those who have qualified the same can download their Admit Card for the Physical Standard Test/Physical Efficiency Test (currently available for MBC Banswara, only for TSP area).

How to download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018 and Admit Card for PST/PET?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the relevant result link according to your Area/Battalion
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it
Step 5 – For Admit Card, click on the below mentioned url:
‘Direct Recruitment of Constable for MBC Banswara (only for TSP Area)- Download Admit Card
Constable Recruitment 2018 - Download Admit Card for PST/PET’
Step 6 – Enter SSOID/Username, Password, Captcha code and Login
Step 7 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

