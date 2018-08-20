English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018 Released at police.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018 has been released by the Rajasthan Police Board on its official website - police.rajasthan.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Rajasthan Police Constable Result has been released today i.e. 20th August 2018 by the Rajasthan Police Board on its official website - police.rajasthan.gov.in, however, the web portal is currently down and notifies a message ‘The service is unavailable. Server is too busy’.
Rajasthan Police had organized the written test for the recruitment of constables in the month of July 2018 to fill 13,142 vacancies. The answer key for the same was also released last month.
Candidates who had appeared in the Rajasthan Police 2018 Constable Recruitment written test must keep a tab on the official website to check and download the result once it’s available again.
How to check Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Result’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details as required
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 – Result will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Proficiency test and medical examination.
Also Watch
Rajasthan Police had organized the written test for the recruitment of constables in the month of July 2018 to fill 13,142 vacancies. The answer key for the same was also released last month.
Candidates who had appeared in the Rajasthan Police 2018 Constable Recruitment written test must keep a tab on the official website to check and download the result once it’s available again.
How to check Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Result’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details as required
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 – Result will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Proficiency test and medical examination.
Also Watch
-
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Swara Bhasker Deactivate Twitter Due to Incessant Trolling on Her Posts? Actress Clarifies
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
- The 'Soldier' Who Claimed in Viral Video That Kerala CM isn't Letting Army Help is Fake
- The 'Soldier' Who Claimed in Viral Video That Kerala CM isn't Letting Army Help is Fake
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...