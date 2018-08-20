Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018 Released at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Result has been released today i.e. 20th August 2018 by the Rajasthan Police Board on its official website - police.rajasthan.gov.in, however, the web portal is currently down and notifies a message ‘The service is unavailable. Server is too busy’.Rajasthan Police had organized the written test for the recruitment of constables in the month of July 2018 to fill 13,142 vacancies. The answer key for the same was also released last month.Candidates who had appeared in the Rajasthan Police 2018 Constable Recruitment written test must keep a tab on the official website to check and download the result once it’s available again.How to check Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on link ‘Result’ on the home pageStep 3 – Enter details as requiredStep 4 – Click on SubmitStep 5 – Result will display on the screenStep 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future referenceThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Proficiency test and medical examination.