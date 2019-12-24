Take the pledge to vote

Rajasthan Police Detain Man for Posting Derogatory Remarks Against CM Ashok Gehlot on Facebook

An FIR was registered against two people -- Sharma and Bhim Singh Golwar -- by a man named Harikishan Saini, who runs a Facebook page.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Rajasthan Police Detain Man for Posting Derogatory Remarks Against CM Ashok Gehlot on Facebook
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Jaipur: The police have detained a 30-year-old man from Rajasthan's Alwar district for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a Facebook page, officials said on Tuesday.

"We have detained Lilaram Sharma from Alwar on Monday night. He is being interrogated in Jaipur," SHO, Murlipura police station Ramavtar Takhar said.

An FIR was registered against two people -- Sharma and Bhim Singh Golwar -- by a man named Harikishan Saini, who runs a Facebook page.

Saini had alleged that a post regarding the chief minister's visit to Albert hall to review the preparations of a peace march was uploaded on the page on Saturday.

Saini had alleged that the two accused had posted defamatory and objectionable comments against the chief minister. Police said Saini had seen the post on Sunday and lodged a case against them.

