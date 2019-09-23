Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajasthan Police Makes 13 Accused in Behror Firing Case Parade in Underclothes in Crowded Market

Police said the 13 were paraded to recreate the crime scene and the move was not intended to send any message to the public.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
Rajasthan Police Makes 13 Accused in Behror Firing Case Parade in Underclothes in Crowded Market
Representative image.
Alwar: Thirteen accused of opening fire and helping hardcore Haryana criminal Papla alias Vikram Gurjar flee from a police station in Behror here earlier this month were on Sunday paraded in their underclothes through a crowded marketplace by police.

Police said the 13 were paraded to recreate the crime scene and the move was not intended to send any message to the public.

Heavily escorted by policemen led by Bhiwadi SP Amandeep Singh Kapoor and Additional SP-SOGKaran Sharma, the 13 were handcuffed and paraded through a crowded market place.

"It was to recreate the scene from where they came, where they parked their vehicles, how they entered the police station and opened fire helping Papla to flee," Sharma said.

Papla had escaped after more than a dozen men barged in the police station and opened indiscriminate firing.

The SOG is investigating the case and 20 accused have been arrested in this case so far.Of them, 13 were involved in attacking, firing and helping Papla flee along with them while the rest seven accused had helped Papla at different places after he had escaped from the police station.Papla is still at large.

Then Behror SHO and deputy SP were suspended, two head constables were terminated and 69 policemen of Behror police station were shunted to police lines after the incident.

Papla was detained for questioning at Behror police station on September 6 after cops intercepted his SUV during patrolling. An amount of Rs 31.90 lakh was seized and he was taken into custody for further interrogation.

He was taken to the police station and was being questioned, when about 10-15 men barged into the premises and opened indiscriminate firing. They then managed to flee with Papla.

Papla, who is from Mahendragarh in neighbouring Haryana, is wanted in five murder cases.

