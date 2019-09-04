Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajasthan Police Prohibits Displaying Caste, Village Names on Vehicles

The Traffic Department's police superintendent has also sought steps to discourage people from displaying names of one's organisation or post on private vehicles.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Police Prohibits Displaying Caste, Village Names on Vehicles
Image for representation only. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Jaipur: The Rajasthan traffic police has sought to discourage the pervasive practice of displaying ones' name, those of their castes and villages on vehicles, said an official.

In separate communications to Jodhpur and Jaipur police commissioners sent Tuesday, the Traffic Department's police superintendent has also sought steps to discourage people from displaying names of one's organisation or post on private vehicles.

The Traffic Police has initiated the step following a representation made by a civil society to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The civil society's general secretary Sursh Saini made the representation arguing that such practices propagate casteism and encourage divisive tendencies in the society.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram