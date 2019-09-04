Rajasthan Police Prohibits Displaying Caste, Village Names on Vehicles

Jaipur: The Rajasthan traffic police has sought to discourage the pervasive practice of displaying ones' name, those of their castes and villages on vehicles, said an official.

In separate communications to Jodhpur and Jaipur police commissioners sent Tuesday, the Traffic Department's police superintendent has also sought steps to discourage people from displaying names of one's organisation or post on private vehicles.

The Traffic Police has initiated the step following a representation made by a civil society to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The civil society's general secretary Sursh Saini made the representation arguing that such practices propagate casteism and encourage divisive tendencies in the society.

