Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: 623 Constable Posts, Apply From 21st July 2018
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 623 vacancies for the post of Constable on the official website - police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 623 vacancies for the post of Constable has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Police - police.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process is scheduled to commence from 21st July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 10th August 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.450
SC/ ST Category – Rs.350
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 632
Constable (General): 584
Unreserved – 293
SC – 29
ST - 262
Constable (Driver): 28
Unreserved – 15
SC – 1
ST - 12
Constable (Band): 11
Unreserved – 7
ST - 4
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 8th passed. For the post of constable (driver), the applicant must hold a valid Driver’s License (LMV/HMV).
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://police.rajasthan.gov.in/PoliceUser/UploadUtility/RecruitmentFiles/Recruitment16072018184308.pdf
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.14, 600.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
Important Dates:
Start date of Submission of Online Applications – 21st July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Applications – 10th August 2018
