Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: 623 Constable Posts, Apply From 21st July 2018

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 623 vacancies for the post of Constable has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Police - police.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process is scheduled to commence from 21st July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 10th August 2018.Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.450SC/ ST Category – Rs.350Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 632Constable (General): 584Unreserved – 293SC – 29ST - 262Constable (Driver): 28Unreserved – 15SC – 1ST - 12Constable (Band): 11Unreserved – 7ST - 4Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must be class 8th passed. For the post of constable (driver), the applicant must hold a valid Driver’s License (LMV/HMV).Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.14, 600.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET).Important Dates:Start date of Submission of Online Applications – 21st July 2018Last date of submission of Online Applications – 10th August 2018