Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 Closing This Week for 13142 Constable Posts, Apply Now

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 online application process to fill 13142 Constable vacancies will be concluding this week on Thursday, 14th June 2018 on the official website of Director General of Police Rajasthan, Jaipur - jaipurpolice.rajasthan.gov.in . Candidates keen on joining the Rajasthan Police Force must apply before the deadline to be able to appear for the recruitment process which includes a Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).Constable General (Common Area) - 11084Constable Driver (Common Area) - 743Constable Band (Common Area) - 132Constable Horse Rider (Common Area - 34Constable Dog Squad (Common Area) - 17Constable Operator (Common Area) - 202Constable General (TSP Area) - 872Constable Driver (TSP Area) - 18Constable Band (TSP Area) - 12Constable General (Saharia Area) - 15Constable Driver (Sahria Area) - 13Total Posts – 13142Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions given below to apply for Rajasthan Constables Recruitment 2018 now:How to apply for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 for Constables?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2 – Register yourself by clicking on Register on home page and generate SSO IDStep 3 – Login with required credentialsStep 4 – Fill the application form and pay online feeStep 5 - Download the confirmation page and take a print for future referenceDirect Link for Registration- https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/register Direct Link for Login - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.400SC/ST/Sahria Category – Rs.350