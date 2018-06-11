English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 Closing This Week for 13142 Constable Posts, Apply Now
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 online application process to fill 13142 Constable vacancies will be concluding this week on Thursday, 14th June 2018 on the official website of Director General of Police Rajasthan.
Representational image.
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 online application process to fill 13142 Constable vacancies will be concluding this week on Thursday, 14th June 2018 on the official website of Director General of Police Rajasthan, Jaipur - jaipurpolice.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates keen on joining the Rajasthan Police Force must apply before the deadline to be able to appear for the recruitment process which includes a Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Constable General (Common Area) - 11084
Constable Driver (Common Area) - 743
Constable Band (Common Area) - 132
Constable Horse Rider (Common Area - 34
Constable Dog Squad (Common Area) - 17
Constable Operator (Common Area) - 202
Constable General (TSP Area) - 872
Constable Driver (TSP Area) - 18
Constable Band (TSP Area) - 12
Constable General (Saharia Area) - 15
Constable Driver (Sahria Area) - 13
Total Posts – 13142
Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 Official Advertisement:
http://jaipurpolice.rajasthan.gov.in/PoliceUser/UploadUtility/RecruitmentFiles/Recruitment25052018175448.pdf
Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions given below to apply for Rajasthan Constables Recruitment 2018 now:
How to apply for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018 for Constables?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Register yourself by clicking on Register on home page and generate SSO ID
Step 3 – Login with required credentials
Step 4 – Fill the application form and pay online fee
Step 5 - Download the confirmation page and take a print for future reference
Direct Link for Registration- https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/register
Direct Link for Login - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.400
SC/ST/Sahria Category – Rs.350
-
