Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: Constable Exam Answer Key Available police.rajasthan.gov.in. How to Check
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2018 was conducted on the 14th and 15th July 2018 to fill 13,142 constable posts in the state of Rajasthan, check your result at police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Answer Key has been released today i.e. 20th July 2018 by the Rajasthan Police on its official website - police.rajasthan.gov.in.
The examination for the recruitment of Constables was conducted on the 14th and 15th July 2018 to fill 13,142 constable posts in the state of Rajasthan.
As per the official notification, the answer key link will be available on the official website till Sunday i.e. 22nd July 2018, 23:59 PM and candidates can download the same from the official website.
Candidates who wish to raise objections, can do so via the link provided on the official website.
How to check Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Answer Key 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link – ‘Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Objection Form will display
Step 4 – Enter details like Roll Number and Application Number
Step 5 – Click on Login
Step 6 – After Login, click on add button to raise objections if any
Step 7 – Download the same and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1451/56847/login.html
Candidates can read the official notice regarding the same in below mentioned url:
http://police.rajasthan.gov.in/NewsDetail.aspx?NewsId=55575
